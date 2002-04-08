SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. (“Twitter” or the “Company”) (: TWTR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Twitter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2022, Elon Musk (“Musk”) disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing that he owned 9.2% of Twitter stock. On this news, Twitter’s stock price rose $10.66 per share, or 27.12%, to close at $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022.

Then, on April 5, 2022, in another SEC filing, Musk disclosed that he had purchased more than 5% of Twitter stock on March 14, 2022, which, per applicable SEC rules, should have been disclosed by March 24, 2022. The same April 5, 2022 filing also indicated that Musk had acquired approximately 13.1 million Twitter shares at an average price of $39.06 per share after March 24, 2022, and before Twitter’s stock price rose to $49.97 per share on April 4, 2022, thereby potentially saving him millions of dollars at the expense of other investors that could have sold their Twitter stock at a higher price, had they been similarly and timely informed of Musk’s large stake in the Company.

