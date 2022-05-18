Nuveen Asset Management, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

c/o Nuveen Investments Chicago, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3367 stocks valued at a total of $306,302,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(5.49%), AAPL(4.55%), and AMZN(3.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nuveen Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC bought 7,951,197 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 13,726,727. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.57.

On 05/18/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $102.47 per share and a market cap of $166,053,445,000. The stock has returned 26.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.74 and a price-sales ratio of 6.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:QCOM by 4,242,458 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.05.

On 05/18/2022, Qualcomm Inc traded for a price of $139.69 per share and a market cap of $156,452,800,000. The stock has returned 4.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qualcomm Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-book ratio of 11.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PYPL by 4,177,686 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/18/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $79.75 per share and a market cap of $92,353,682,000. The stock has returned -68.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-book ratio of 4.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.42 and a price-sales ratio of 3.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Nuveen Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 2,259,153 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/18/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $202.62 per share and a market cap of $548,355,245,000. The stock has returned -36.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC bought 4,220,420 shares of NYSE:EOG for a total holding of 8,132,136. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.32.

On 05/18/2022, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $127.42 per share and a market cap of $74,631,610,000. The stock has returned 60.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.