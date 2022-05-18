Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $331,000,000. The top holdings were DB(15.91%), CNHI(13.17%), and GOLD(11.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 50,000 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 6.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $382.92 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $384.26 per share and a market cap of $117,884,946,000. The stock has returned -1.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-book ratio of 6.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.56 and a price-sales ratio of 2.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 988,896 shares of NYSE:CNHI for a total holding of 2,750,969. The trade had a 4.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.56.

On 05/18/2022, CNH Industrial NV traded for a price of $15.05 per share and a market cap of $25,971,256,000. The stock has returned 0.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CNH Industrial NV has a price-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-book ratio of 4.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 121.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 70,300 shares of NYSE:CF for a total holding of 150,794. The trade had a 2.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.37.

On 05/18/2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc traded for a price of $108.45 per share and a market cap of $22,622,858,000. The stock has returned 99.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CF Industries Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-book ratio of 5.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 74,000 shares in NAS:RYAAY, giving the stock a 1.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $103.11 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Ryanair Holdings PLC traded for a price of $84.62 per share and a market cap of $19,201,124,000. The stock has returned -30.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ryanair Holdings PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -109.53 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,871-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2307.37 per share and a market cap of $1,173,806,377,000. The stock has returned -31.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-book ratio of 8.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

