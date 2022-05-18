MSD Partners, L.P. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

MSD Partners, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $627,000,000. The top holdings were BV(12.83%), ASTL(10.14%), and PTON(4.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MSD Partners, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MSD Partners, L.P. bought 1,104,608 shares of NYSE:ICD for a total holding of 2,772,364. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.05.

On 05/18/2022, Independence Contract Drilling Inc traded for a price of $3.84 per share and a market cap of $52,289,000. The stock has returned 18.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.15 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MSD Partners, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BV by 5,906,954 shares. The trade had a 7.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.51.

On 05/18/2022, BrightView Holdings Inc traded for a price of $12.41 per share and a market cap of $1,154,130,000. The stock has returned -31.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BrightView Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,153,846 shares in NAS:PTON, giving the stock a 4.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.73 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Peloton Interactive Inc traded for a price of $15.55 per share and a market cap of $5,245,898,000. The stock has returned -83.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Peloton Interactive Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 202,321-share investment in NYSE:V. Previously, the stock had a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $216.36 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $204 per share and a market cap of $438,986,335,000. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-book ratio of 13.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.08 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 100,000 shares in NAS:FB, giving the stock a 3.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $202.62 per share and a market cap of $548,355,245,000. The stock has returned -36.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.74 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

