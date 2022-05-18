SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC Cuts Portfolio Down to Size in 1st Quarter

SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

10 Mountainview Road Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 141 stocks valued at a total of $514,000,000. The top holdings were IO(33.45%), VRPX(3.57%), and COCP(0.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 4,215,852-share investment in NAS:BTBT. Previously, the stock had a 4.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.22 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Bit Digital Inc traded for a price of $1.79 per share and a market cap of $143,903,000. The stock has returned -84.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bit Digital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-book ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The guru sold out of their 2,189,700-share investment in NAS:SRNE. Previously, the stock had a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.14 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.57 per share and a market cap of $610,645,000. The stock has returned -78.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.23 and a price-sales ratio of 8.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BTCM by 1,652,701 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.37.

On 05/18/2022, BIT Mining Ltd traded for a price of $1.43 per share and a market cap of $101,550,000. The stock has returned -90.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BIT Mining Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 32,103-share investment in NAS:ZEST. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.48 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Ecoark Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1.975 per share and a market cap of $52,041,000. The stock has returned -39.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Ecoark Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 940,400-share investment in NAS:ESPR. Previously, the stock had a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.28 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Esperion Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $6.52 per share and a market cap of $410,805,000. The stock has returned -74.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.50 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

