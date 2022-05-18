12 West Capital Management LP Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

12 West Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $1,645,000,000. The top holdings were GDS(17.51%), TXG(11.65%), and PCOR(11.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 12 West Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

12 West Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NYSE:RBLX by 2,302,000 shares. The trade had a 10.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.47.

On 05/18/2022, Roblox Corp traded for a price of $31.94 per share and a market cap of $18,946,598,000. The stock has returned -54.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roblox Corp has a price-book ratio of 35.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -41.96 and a price-sales ratio of 9.41.

The guru established a new position worth 827,900 shares in NYSE:SE, giving the stock a 6.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.27 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $80.21 per share and a market cap of $44,896,581,000. The stock has returned -67.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 6.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -24.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, 12 West Capital Management LP bought 1,095,000 shares of NYSE:PCOR for a total holding of 3,208,211. The trade had a 3.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.65.

On 05/18/2022, Procore Technologies Inc traded for a price of $43.48 per share and a market cap of $5,894,319,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procore Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.36 and a price-sales ratio of 8.94.

During the quarter, 12 West Capital Management LP bought 2,730,091 shares of NYSE:TOST for a total holding of 3,313,471. The trade had a 3.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.6.

On 05/18/2022, Toast Inc traded for a price of $13.51 per share and a market cap of $6,915,501,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Toast Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

During the quarter, 12 West Capital Management LP bought 514,500 shares of NAS:TXG for a total holding of 2,518,500. The trade had a 2.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.65.

On 05/18/2022, 10x Genomics Inc traded for a price of $49.46 per share and a market cap of $5,607,375,000. The stock has returned -67.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 10x Genomics Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.11 and a price-sales ratio of 10.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

