MEI PHARMA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating MEI Pharma, Inc. on Behalf of MEI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against MEI Pharma, Inc. (“MEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEIP) on behalf of MEI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether MEI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 13, 2022, after market hours, MEI Pharma announced restatements of its financial statements for certain quarters for 2020 and 2021. In part, MEI Pharma stated, “[R]evenue was overstated in some quarters and understated in other quarters in the Company’s financial statements during 2020 and 2021. The Company will therefore reinstate its previously filed annual and quarterly financial statements for periods from June 30, 2020 forward.”

On this news, MEI Pharma share prices fell to $0.0242, or 4.6%, to open at $0.4958 per share on May 16, 2022.

