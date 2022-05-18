Altai Capital Management, L.P. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Altai Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $155,000,000. The top holdings were PX(23.26%), ETWO(20.31%), and DMRC(17.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Altai Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Altai Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,648,054 shares of NAS:DMRC for a total holding of 2,677,345. The trade had a 22.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.84.

On 05/18/2022, Digimarc Corp traded for a price of $17.93 per share and a market cap of $357,541,000. The stock has returned -41.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Digimarc Corp has a price-book ratio of 5.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.71 and a price-sales ratio of 11.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Altai Capital Management, L.P. bought 450,000 shares of NYSE:CPNG for a total holding of 650,267. The trade had a 5.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 05/18/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $13.17 per share and a market cap of $23,211,202,000. The stock has returned -65.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

During the quarter, Altai Capital Management, L.P. bought 482,367 shares of NAS:OSPN for a total holding of 1,868,753. The trade had a 4.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.14.

On 05/18/2022, OneSpan Inc traded for a price of $11.19 per share and a market cap of $447,834,000. The stock has returned -55.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, OneSpan Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.77 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 353,934-share investment in NYSE:BODY. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.04 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, The Beachbody Co Inc traded for a price of $1.16 per share and a market cap of $360,478,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Beachbody Co Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.47 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

During the quarter, Altai Capital Management, L.P. bought 283,700 shares of NYSE:BKSY for a total holding of 783,700. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.62.

On 05/18/2022, BlackSky Technology Inc traded for a price of $1.4 per share and a market cap of $168,805,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BlackSky Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.32 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

