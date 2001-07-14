Walmart To Host One-Weekend-Only Savings Event Exclusively for Walmart+ Members

Today, Walmart announced the arrival of Walmart%2B+Weekend, an online savings event exclusively for Walmart+ members that stretches over three days. The fun begins on Walmart.com at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 2, with the deals ending at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5.

This is the best weekend to join Walmart+, as only members will have access to the deepest discounts on thousands of the hottest summer items, from a Shark vacuum to a Minnie Mouse playhouse and Samsung Galaxy S7. They’ll also have the opportunity to score popular items like PlayStation 5 consoles, Pit Boss Pellet Grills and Gateway Laptops. On top of the deals, customers who sign up in a Walmart store during Walmart+ Weekend and become a paid Walmart+ member will get a $20 promo code off their next online purchase.*

“Our Walmart+ members loved early access to our Black Friday events, so we were inspired to create an entire weekend dedicated to the best deals,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager at Walmart. “Giving members more of what they want with exclusive, unprecedented Black Friday-like savings allows us to celebrate our members in a fun, new way.”

While supplies last, the incredible deals during Walmart+ Weekend provide savings on some of the most sought-after brands. These top-selling items will be limited and will sell out fast, so sign up today to be a Walmart+ member so you don’t miss out:

Electronics

Gateway R7 Laptop was $449, will be $399 – $50 off

Hisense 43-inch 4K TV was $258, will be $198 – 23% off

Samsung A50 Soundbar was $179, will be $129 – 28% off

Apparel

Champion Women’s Lightweight Tee was $30, will be $15 – 50% off

Burnside Men’s Board Short was $42, will be $19.95 – 53% off

Michael Kors Tote Bag was $197, will be $146.52 - 26% off

Levi’s Boys 2-piece Outfit was $44, will be $22 – 50% off

For the Home

Keurig K Compact Black was $89, will be $49 – 45% off

Gourmia 8QT Air Fryer was $99, will be $59 – 40% off

Anchorage Queen Upholstered Bed was $279, will be $199 – 28% off

Larissa Sofa was $449, will be $349 – 22% off

Toys

Hover-1 Blast Hoverboard for $79 – Exclusive to Walmart+ Weekend

LEGO City Stuntz was $23.97, will be $14.97

Krazy Kart Shift Go-Kart was $298, will be $198 – $100 off

School and Art Supplies

60 count of Sharpie Fine Point Permanent Markers was $38.26, will be $20 – 48% off

60 pack of Elmer’s glue sticks was $19.13, will be $13.78 – 28% off

Appliances

Pit Boss Pellet Grill was $427, will be $327 – 23% off

GE 10,000 BTU Portable WiFi A/C was $447, will be $326 – 27% off

Shark Auto Empty Robot Vacuum was $499, will be $299 – $200 off

Backyard & Summer Fun

Coleman 20' Oval 48" Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool was $698, will be $598

Licensed Disc Swings (Paw Patrol, Minnie, Mickey, Spider-Man) was $79, will be $34.44

To help spread the news about Walmart+ Weekend, the retailer is taking a new approach with their incredible deals during a time when customers have been craving fun and comedic relief. Starting today, Walmart will be sharing videos from celebrity comedians to share “what’s the deal” featuring the hottest deals of the event. Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong, Franco Escamilla and Iliza Schlesinger will be sharing their hot takes on the deals via social during Walmart+ Weekend.

Walmart+ membership doesn’t just unlock savings on the products everyone is trying to get their hands on. Once customers fill up their shopping carts on Walmart.com, their total shipping cost is ZERO – during Walmart+ Weekend and any other time. Walmart.com shipping is always free for Walmart+ members, no matter how big or small the order is.**

At the end of April, Walmart+ increased+its+fuel+discount, giving members up to 10 cents off each gallon they pump at more than 14,000 stations nationwide.*** Walmart+ membership also provides unlimited free grocery deliveries from stores as well as Scan & Go capabilities for a quick and contactless checkout experience in stores. Throwing in six+months+of+free+Spotify+Premium is music to member’s ears. Walmart+ is just getting started.

Walmart+ is just $12.95 a month or $98 a year. For more information about Walmart+ or how to become a member, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fplus.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart.

*Promotional terms apply – see the Walmart+ table in-store for more information.

**Excludes most Marketplace items, location & freight surcharges.

***Fuel discount varies by location & station, subject to change.

