Snam and Golar LNG sign agreement for an FSRU to supply Sardinia with energy

San Donato Milanese (Milan), Bermuda – May, 18, 2022 – Snam and Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) signed a contract through which Golar will deliver the existing LNG Carrier “Golar Arctic” as a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) that Snam will install in the port area of Portovesme, in Sardinia, as part of a project to supply the island with energy.

The contract, for a total consideration of 269 million euros, includes the vessel and the capex for Golar to convert the Golar Arctic into an FSRU with storage capacity for up to 140,000 cubic meters. Further to the full conversion of the vessel, the FSRU will be sold to the Snam Group.

Start of activities for the conversion of the ship into an FSRU and related fulfillments are subject to Snam’s issuance of a Notice-to-Proceed (NTP) and further to that the conversion is expected to take about two years for the Golar Arctic to be delivered.

