REPLY – Digital Experience Is Recognised as No. 1 Internet Agency and Company Group for the Fourth Year in a Row by BVDW

As done in the previous three years, the Bundesverband Digitale Wirtschaft (BVDW) honours Reply – Digital Experience once again as the top company in their ranking of Internet Agencies for 2022.

This recognition shows Reply – Digital Experience’s capability to offer technical solutions in conjuction with creative agency services and the right customer experience strategies. In addition, Reply – Digital Experience saw an increase in sales and their staff in the past financial year as a result of both continuous organic growth and the acquisition of Comwrap, a company headquartered in Frankfurt, specialised in cloud-based digital experience platforms.

“To implement a holistic digital experience strategy it is essential to have the interplay of marketing and technology, outstanding creative ideas and a deep understanding of user needs. This involves the use of technology stacks and concepts such as artificial intelligence, virtual and augmented reality, data-driven marketing and conversational interfaces. The fact that our positioning has led us to dominate the BVDW sales ranking for the fourth year consecutively is something that makes us very proud. And it is also evident that, as a relevant partner with the right digitalisation and transformation strategies, we are ready to master and serve the complex challenges and needs of our customers,” explains Dr Thomas Hartmann, member of board of Reply. The service portfolio of Reply – Digital Experience ranges from consulting, digital strategy and design to the development of digital products, marketing strategies and platforms, as well as, the successful launch of digital experience technology in the cloud.

Thorben Fasching, Reply Executive Partner adds: "2021 was a very positive year for the Reply Digital Experience. In parallel, the second pandemic year also showed that transformation processes within new digital business models are becoming increasingly crucial and Digital Experience projects more complex. This requires broad - and at the same time - deep expert knowledge, highly specialised skills related to all digital transformation areas and the interaction of interdisciplinary teams."

Reply – Digital Experience agency and group of companies implement complex projects for companies such as Adidas, Beiersdorf, BMW, Canyon Bikes, Daimler, Miles & More, OBI, Ritter Sport, Vodafone, Volkswagen and Vorwerk.

About BVDW Internet Agency Ranking

The ranking is regarded as an industry barometer of the German internet agency landscape. It has been conducted annually by the BVDW since 2001 and published together with the cooperation partners High Text iBusiness, Horizont, Werben & Verkaufen. It lists agencies whose core business is the conception, creation and technical realisation of digital solutions.

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

