MOV.AI Partners with Ouster to Equip Autonomous Mobile Robots with High-Resolution Digital Lidar for Challenging Warehouse Environments

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOV.AI announced today its partnership with Ouster, a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, to provide autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) with uninterrupted autonomy in today's challenging intralogistics and industrial environments. MOV.AI has integrated Ouster digital lidar into its Robotics Engine PlatformTM for industrial equipment manufacturers that are looking to automate.

The global warehousing and storage market is estimated to grow from approximately $450 billion in 2021 to $605 billion in 2027.[1] Demand for material handling and warehouse logistics is driven by the dramatic growth of e-commerce, where U.S. online sales, for example, were up by 32% in 2020.[2]

With the demand for intralogistics services skyrocketing, warehouse environments are becoming increasingly dynamic and dense. AMRs need to be able to navigate and move around autonomously, in tall, narrow aisles, with frequently changing inventory and very few fixed physical features to guide them.

Ouster's digital lidar provides AMRs with high-resolution data to accurately perceive the environment and accomplish specific tasks. The OS0 sensor's ultra-wide vertical field-of-view allows AMRs to map the entire warehouse environment, from floor to ceiling, in real-time. This data is then used in autonomy algorithms to help the AMR safely and efficiently navigate throughout the warehouse.

Combining Ouster's high-resolution data with the MOV.AI Robotics Engine PlatformTM, advanced SLAM navigation, obstacle avoidance, and risk avoidance solutions, AMRs can operate efficiently and continuously in challenging warehouse environments, including:

Dynamic environments

Environments with little static information (features)

Environments with repeated structures

The MOV.AI ROS-based Robotics Engine PlatformTM provides AMR manufacturers and automation integrators with navigation, localization, calibration, and the enterprise-grade tools they need for advanced automation. It includes a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE), off-the-shelf algorithms and integrations, fleet management, flexible interfaces with warehouse environments such as ERP and WMS, and cyber-security compliance.

"MOV.AI's mission is to speed up robot development and to provide AMR manufacturers and integrators with everything they need to develop and operate great robots," said Motti Kushnir, MOV.AI's CEO. "Through our partnership with Ouster, we are able to offer our customers autonomy solutions that work seamlessly in environments with a limited field-of-view and physical features."

"Digital lidar is great for warehouse automation due to its high-resolution, wide field-of-view and reliability. It can provide incredibly precise 3D spatial information that just isn't possible with legacy laser scanning systems, cameras, or radar alone. Reliable data is what enables the robots to move safely and efficiently in dynamic environments," said Aaron English, Ouster's Head of Product Marketing for Industrial & Robotics. "The industry is at a tipping point for automation, which is why we're excited to be partnered with MOV.AI as they scale adoption of their Robotics Engine PlatformTM."

To learn more about MOV.AI solutions, visit www.mov.ai

About MOV.AI

MOV.AI is changing AMRs as we know them. It provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the tools they need to create enterprise-grade robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in. MOV.AI is a Robotics Engine platform based on ROS and packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way Autonomous Mobile Robots are developed, in terms of time to market, cost and flexibility. For more information, visit www.mov.ai, or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn

About Ouster

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) is building a safer and more sustainable future through its high-resolution digital lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, smart infrastructure, and robotics industries. Ouster's sensors offer an excellent combination of price and performance with the flexibility to span hundreds of use-cases and enable revolutionary autonomy across industries. With a global team and high-volume manufacturing, Ouster supports approximately 600 customers in over 50 countries. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.ouster.com , or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

MOV.AI:

Ruth Zamir

[email protected]

Ouster:

Heather Shapiro

[email protected]

[1]Global Warehousing and Storage Market to Reach US$ 605.6 Billion by 2027, Impelled by Increasing Preference for Online Shopping, January 2022, IMARC Group

[2]Coronavirus pandemic adds $219 billion to US ecommerce sales in 2020-2021, March 2022, Digital Commerce 360

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movai-partners-with-ouster-to-equip-autonomous-mobile-robots-with-high-resolution-digital-lidar-for-challenging-warehouse-environments-301549838.html

SOURCE MOV.AI