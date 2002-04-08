GXO Receives 'Employer of the Year' Award from The Arc Maryland

GREENWICH, Conn. and ABERDEEN, Md., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has received the Employer of the Year award from The Arc Maryland. The Arc is the largest statewide advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The award, given to Team GXO in Aberdeen, Md., recognizes the group’s exceptional commitment to competitive employment opportunities and creating an inclusive workplace for people with I/DD.



“We’re honored to be named ‘Employer of the Year’ by The Arc Maryland,” said Maryclaire Hammond, Chief Human Resources Officer, GXO. “The group’s inspirational work has benefitted the community immensely, and we're fortunate to be a part of it. One of GXO’s core values is to ‘Be inclusive,’ and our team does an outstanding job of welcoming these new team members and helping them become full contributors in our operations and proponents of the GXO culture. We’re looking forward to expanding our involvement with this exceptional program to our other sites throughout the rest of the country.”

GXO hired three employees from The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region program in 2020 and added a fourth this year. All are material handlers, working in carton forming, replenishment and inbound/receiving. Job coaches from The Arc visit the employees twice each month to check on progress and to offer general support.

Each year, The Arc presents individuals and companies with its highly respected Statewide Leadership and Advocacy Awards. The Employer of the Year award in 2022 is GXO’s first from The Arc.

