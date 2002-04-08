Branded Legacy, Inc. Increases Revenue By Expanding In New York and Florida Company Adds New Disposable Vapes

ORLANDO, FL, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures is pleased to announce it has added two new stores to its growing list of retail locations.



Happy Cork, located in Brooklyn, NY has added the new TCH-0/Delta-8 gummies and Delta 8 Tinctures to their growing market. In addition, Transformative Acupuncture in Jacksonville, FL, will now be carrying Spikes CBDX products. They will offer all 4 of its gummies including the new THC-0/Delta-8 blend, Massage oils, moisturizers, Delta-8 / CBD tinctures, and its CryoGel. Products will be offered not only within the services of the business but also available for retail purchases.



Branded Legacy, Inc. is also excited to announce that they moved its new disposal vapes from the planning stage to the R&D stage. These disposable Delta-8 vapes will be a huge addition to the Spikes CBDx family. These products are having a lot of success out in the public and have come in high demand at current retail locations. Spikes CBDx will also be adding a Cola flavor to THC-0/Delta-8 arsenal within the next month.



Brandon White, President of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We have been seeing a growing success in the massage field and adding these locations only helps us verify that these products work, and they work well. As for our new vapes and flavors, we will continue to listen to what our customers want and do our best to fulfill those requests. We know vapes are very popular right now and we are excited to bring our Spikes CBDx Vape to compete with the very best in the market."



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



