Grove Inc. Programmatic Ad Technology, Interactive Offers, Secures Milestone Patent

HENDERSON, NV, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Grove Inc. ( GRVI, Financial) SaaS Ad Tech Division, Interactive Offers issued a patent for a proprietary ad tracking system that provides complete transparency for advertisers and publishers.

Digital advertising has skyrocketed over the past couple years. “The average 2021 CPM was $15.30, up from an average 2020 CPM of $9.50, according to Measured. In the second half of 2021, average CPMs shot up to $17.60.” - Business Insider

Even worse, it’s become difficult for advertisers to see exactly where impressions and clicks are coming from and if those stats are authentic. Are they high quality clicks or are they coming from server farms and other low-end sources?

That’s the solution Interactive Offers has created with the issued patent.

CEO Allan Marshall says, “We have created a way using redirect links to allow advertisers, exchanges and DSPs to access first party contact through programmatic email ads. Using this method, advertisers have the ability to connect directly with the user through a redirect link, giving them full transparency on the impressions validating the end user. By providing access to this technology through a unique tracking pixel, advertisers have a way of verifying each and every impression count and source data, reducing the risk of fraud.”

The patent serves as a significant industry advantage when it comes to authenticating traffic and verifying where impressions and clicks are coming from.

It also provides forward momentum in revenue growth, attracting new publishers and advertisers, while helping Grove grow its direct-to-consumer brands.

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer products selling through Amazon and eCommerce.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (917) 658-2602

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.