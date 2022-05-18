Aptiv Appoints Jessica Kourakos as Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced the appointment of Jessica Kourakos as Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG, effective May 18, 2022. Jessica has led the Investor Relations function at leading global companies, most recently at Rockwell Automation, for more than ten years, and brings to Aptiv extensive experience in finance, sustainability, marketing and strategy.

In her new role at Aptiv, Jessica will report to Joseph Massaro, Aptiv's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Operations, and will lead Aptiv's Investor Relations and ESG initiatives, representing the company to the investment community and also communicating Aptiv's strategic vision, portfolio evolution and shareholder value creation framework. Essential to Jessica's new role will be her responsibility for the coordination of all ESG and related activities across Aptiv to ensure the achievement of our ESG goals, which includes increasing workforce diversity and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

"We are very excited to have Jessica join Aptiv. She brings a wealth of experience from leading industrial technology companies as well as strong relationships throughout the investor community," said Joseph Massaro. "Jessica's experience in ESG is also a great fit given the importance of sustainability to Aptiv. The combination of the IR and ESG functions will empower Jessica to work with Aptiv's senior leadership team and global business and operations leaders to help Aptiv deliver on the company's ESG goals going forward."

Jessica has focused most of her career in the software and technology fields as both a corporate investor relations officer as well as a senior equity analyst for equity investment banks Goldman Sachs and UBS. Most recently, Jessica served as Vice President, Investor Relations & Market Strategy at Rockwell Automation, one of the largest industrial automation companies in the world. "Jessica brings a unique perspective to Aptiv, having worked as a senior Wall Street analyst, as an investor relations professional and as a senior finance leader at some of the top industrial technology and software companies in the world," Massaro said. "I know she will be a tremendous advocate for shareowner interests within Aptiv, as well as an excellent addition as we continue to communicate our business strategy and execute upon that strategy over the coming years."

