Lincoln Financial Group Expands Product Offering on FIDx-Powered Envestnet Insurance Exchange

Top Insurance Carrier Adds a Significant Number of its Commission and Fee-Based Products to Financial Professionals Connected to the Envestnet Insurance Exchange

BERWYN, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) has added more than 25 of its annuity products to the Envestnet Insurance Exchange, powered by FIDx, the only digital marketplace representing a single point of connectivity between insurance products and broad financial advisor distribution, marking a strengthened partnership and enhanced offering for both companies.

Lincoln first joined the Envestnet Insurance Exchange in 2021 as a way to "bring our solutions, and drive awareness of the opportunities they provide, to even more investors across the country," said Tim Seifert, Senior Vice President and Head of Retirement Solutions Distribution at Lincoln Financial Group.

Mr. Seifert continued, "In the year since joining FIDx, we've seen the power of their platform and its continued resonance in the marketplace, making this the right time to expand our options on the Exchange. Lincoln is proud to offer more of our annuity products that enable hardworking Americans to take control of their financial lives by saving for a financially secure retirement."

"Lincoln sees the world as we do," said Rich Romano, CEO of FIDx. "Our goal is provide financial advisors with a broad range of high-quality annuities that can help clients increase their income and protect their outcomes in retirement. We're incredibly excited to bring Lincoln's commission and fee-based annuity products to our marketplace, giving advisors the choice they're looking for as they build comprehensive, holistic portfolios for their clients."

This expanded relationship further demonstrates the Envestnet Insurance Exchange's push to be the preeminent solution in the income and protection products market. "Access to Lincoln Financial's broad portfolio of annuity solutions on the Envestnet Insurance Exchange helps underscore Envestnet's commitment to providing advisors with all the tools necessary to be the connected center of their clients' financial lives," said Andrew Stavaridis, Chief Relationship Officer at Envestnet.

The relationship also illustrates Lincoln Financial's commitment to innovation throughout its annuity business—including product development, distribution capabilities, digital tools and strategic partnerships—to continually strengthen investors' ability to grow and protect their financial futures.

"Technology, especially after the last two years, is playing a bigger and bigger role in the life of the financial professional and in the relationship between them and their clients," added Mr. Seifert.

The Envestnet Insurance Exchange enables advisors to fully manage annuity solutions throughout their lifecycle alongside traditional managed account investments.

"By combining innovative technology with a variety of annuity products from top-of-the-line insurance carriers, like Lincoln Financial," added Mr. Romano. "We give advisors the power to manage and tailor these investments to meet their clients' individual needs."

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance and advisory ecosystems to offer best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios, integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

Envestnet, Inc. has a financial interest and occupies board of director positions in Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx).

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested™ in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. Over 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies—including 18 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information on Envestnet, please visit www.envestnet.com, subscribe to our blog, and follow us on Twitter (@ENVintel) and LinkedIn.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $308 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs' list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere's 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Media Contacts:

Dana Taormina

JConnelly for FIDx & Envestnet

973.647.4626

[email protected]

Sarah Boxler

Lincoln Financial Group – Annuities

215.495.8439

[email protected]

LCN-4671948-041222

