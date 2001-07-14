VF Corporation Named One of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2022

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has been recognized by 3BL Media in its 100+Best+Corporate+Citizens ranking for the company’s work across people and planet, including employees, climate change, the environment and human rights, among other categories.

“We are honored to be ranked first in our industry category and the 14th highest company overall. This is our third year on the list and we are particularly proud that we have meaningfully improved our scores over last year,” said Sean Cady, VF’s VP of Global Sustainability, Responsibility, and Trade. “This is a testament to the passion and hard work VF and our brands contribute every day to integrating environmental and social sustainability into our business and setting a high bar for corporate responsibility.”

In 2019, VF set greenhouse+gas+reduction+targets, approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative, to guide progress on its commitment to the planet. Core to this work are investments in renewable energy, responsibly sourced materials, and many environmental and socially responsible initiatives across its global supply chain. By 2030, VF aims to improve the lives of 2 million workers and their communities through its Worker+and+Community+Development+program. The company details its continued progress toward the betterment of people in its 2020+Human+Rights+Report and 2021+Inclusion%2C+Diversity%2C+Equity+%26amp%3B+Action+Annual+Profile.

Underpinning VF’s sustainability and responsibility work is its industry-leading traceability+program%2C giving external stakeholders visibility into its complex global supply chain. This work also helps consumers learn more about the products they purchase and helps VF and its brands align business decisions with its purpose. In December 2021, VF achieved its goal of publishing traceability+maps+for+100+of+its+brands%26rsquo%3B+most+iconic+products. By 2027, VF is working to trace five of the company’s key materials through 100% of its supply chain.

“Achieving the transformational targets in the Paris Agreement and UN Sustainable Development Goals in this decisive decade will require companies to truly embed ESG into the core of their business,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022 are answering the call by demonstrating the societal and bottom-line value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

To learn more about VF’s work focused on people and the planet, you can read its annual Made+for+Change+Sustainability+%26amp%3B+Responsibility+Report%2C released in October 2021.

Methodology & Scoring

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 155 ESG factors in eight pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance.

Using a methodology developed by 3BL Media, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. There is no fee for companies to be included in 100 Best Corporate Citizens.

To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. Companies have the option to verify data collected for the ranking at no cost. Data and information used in the 2022 edition of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is from March 19, 2021 to March 18, 2022.

About VF Corporation

Founded in 1899, VF Corporation is one of the world’s largest apparel, footwear and accessories companies connecting people to the lifestyles, activities and experiences they cherish most through a family of iconic outdoor, active and workwear brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®. Our purpose is to power movements of sustainable and active lifestyles for the betterment of people and our planet. We connect this purpose with a relentless drive to succeed to create value for all stakeholders and use our company as a force for good. For more information, please visit vfc.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL Media has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 155 environmental, social and governance factors.

About 3BL Media

3BL Media’s unrivaled distribution platforms and TriplePundit Brand Studio promote the environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives of leading companies, private equity firms, nonprofits and NGOs to a global audience. Learn more here.

