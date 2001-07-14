Data I/O to Participate in LD Micro Invitational XII Conference

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO), the leading global provider of advanced security and data deployment solutions for microcontrollers, security ICs and memory devices, today announced that its management is scheduled to participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference on June 7-9, 2022. The conference is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village near Los Angeles, CA. This will be an in-person conference with Data I/O presenting on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11:30 am Pacific Time and hosting 1:1 meetings with investors throughout the day.

Data I/O Management will be discussing the outlook for data programming technology growth, particularly for automotive electronics applications, its effective supply chain management capabilities, and advancements for its leading security deployments solutions to safeguard smart devices within the IoT ecosystem. The Company will also specifically address its Shanghai, China manufacturing status.

Presentation materials will be made available on the morning of June 8 on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. Investors interested in meeting with Data I/O management should contact LD Micro or Jordan Darrow of Darrow Associates, IR for Data I/O, at jdar[email protected].

About Data I/O Corporation

Since 1972, Data I/O has developed innovative solutions to enable the design and manufacture of electronic products for automotive, Internet-of-Things, medical, wireless, consumer electronics, industrial controls and other electronics devices. Today, our customers use Data I/O’s data programming solutions and security deployment platform to secure the global electronics supply chain and protect IoT device intellectual property from point of inception to deployment in the field. OEMs of any size can program and securely provision devices from early samples all the way to high volume production prior to shipping semiconductor devices to a manufacturing line. Data I/O enables customers to reliably, securely, and cost-effectively bring innovative new products to life. These solutions are backed by a portfolio of patents and a global network of Data I/O support and service professionals, ensuring success for our customers.

Learn more at dataio.com

Forward Looking Statement and Other Disclaimers

Statements in this news release concerning economic outlook, expected revenue, expected margins, expected savings, expected results, orders, deliveries, backlog and financial positions, semiconductor chip shortages, supply chain expectations, as well as any other statement that may be construed as a prediction of future performance or events are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statement disclaimers also apply to the global COVID-19 pandemic, including the expected effects on the Company’s business from Shanghai’s COVID-19 lockdowns, the duration and scope, impact on the demand for the Company’s products, and the pace of recovery for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine including any related international trade restrictions. These factors include uncertainties as to the ability to record revenues based upon the timing of product deliveries, shipping availability, installations and acceptance, accrual of expenses, coronavirus related business interruptions, changes in economic conditions, part shortages and other risks including those described in the Company's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases and other communications.

