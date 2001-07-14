Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Medical and Investor Conferences

Marinus+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following investor and medical conferences in May and June:
Citi Biotech Virtual Co-Panel Day
May 18at 3:30 p.m. ET.
This presentation will be closed to conference participants only.
H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Available on demand starting May 24at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fjourney.ct.events%2Fview%2Ff447a79f-2d56-40f1-9924-e6b53707d9c1
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
June 9at 3:30 p.m. ET in New York, N.Y.
Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff240%2Fmrns%2F1869600
16th EILAT Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices
May 22 – 25 in Madrid, Spain
This event is closed to conference participants only.
Epilepsy Foundation Pipeline Conference
June 6at6:20 p.m. ET / 3:20 p.m. PT in Santa Clara, Calif.
This presentation will be closed to conference participants only.
About Marinus Pharmaceuticals
Marinus is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders. Ganaxolone is a neuroactive steroid GABAA receptor modulator that acts on a well-characterized target in the brain known to have anti-seizure effects. It is being developed in IV and oral dose formulations intended to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patient populations in both acute and chronic care settings. For more information visit www.marinuspharma.com.
