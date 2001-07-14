W. R. Berkley Corporation Appoints Luis Rivera President of Berkley Global Product Recall

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the appointment of Luis Rivera as president of Berkley Global Product Recall. Mr. Rivera succeeds Louis Lubrano, who has been named chairman of the business. The appointments are effective immediately.

Mr. Rivera is a veteran executive with more than 25 years of commercial property and casualty insurance experience in underwriting, claims and management. He most recently served as the head of general liability underwriting at another leading U.S. insurance group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Fairfield University and a Juris Doctorate from Quinnipiac University School of Law.

Mr. Lubrano joined Berkley Global Product Recall as president at its founding. As chairman, he will continue to support the Berkley Global Product Recall team as the business evolves and expands. In addition, he will remain a key member of the W. R. Berkley Corporation team.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, “Lou has been instrumental in developing the Berkley Global Product Recall business into a leader in product recall. We thank him for his outstanding contributions to our organization and we are extremely pleased that he will be continuing as Berkley Global Product Recall’s chairman. Luis brings a tremendous amount of knowledge and expertise to the group and will provide strong leadership to the talented team at Berkley Global Product Recall. We are delighted to welcome him to Berkley.”

For further info about products and services available from Berkley Global Product Recall, please visit www.berkleygpr.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

