Gushers Drops One-Of-A-Kind Designer Sneaker Available Exclusively in the Metaverse

Gushers is bringing fans a new way to show off their love of their favorite snack with a limited-edition, hand designed sneaker inspired by the color and creativity of Gushers—available exclusively through the metaverse.

Sneakerheads can try out the virtual shoe as they explore the metaverse at ComplexLand, a shoppable, virtual destination by Complex from May 25-27. Within the digital experience, Gushers will send fans on a “Sole Quest” to find a special code. Those who successfully find a winning code can outfit their virtual avatar in the Gushers sneaker and unlock their chance to win a pair of the exclusive kicks in real life.

“We wanted to give Gusher fans a new way to express themselves and their creativity with a sneaker that only Gushers could inspire,” said Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager at General Mills.

Hand-designed by the Italy-based design studio RAL7000STUDIO, the new sneaker was created to embrace the unique colors, flavor and unexpected gush that only Gushers can deliver. Each pair of the high-top sneaker features:

A colorful Gushers gem-shaped mold filled with Gushers liquid on both sides of the shoes

A removable and transparent Gushers splash patch, also filled with Gushers liquid, that attaches over the laces

A rainbow outsole inspired by Gushers’ colors

A bottom sole featuring the Gushers logo on the right foot and the words “Let Your Sole Out” on the left to inspire self-expression from fans

“Our mission at RAL7000STUDIO is to push the design boundaries within footwear, so we were really excited about this partnership with Gushers and the opportunity to further explore our own design possibilities,” said Marco Simonetti, designer and co-founder of RAL7000STUDIO. “We were inspired by the iconic aesthetic of the brand – so creative and colorful. Together, we used new design techniques to replicate the iconic gush and developed custom colors on beautiful Italian leathers to create the shoe. It’s been exciting to see the final sneaker come to life and to take Gushers beyond a snack to a lifestyle.”

Head to ComplexLand for a chance to grab the sneakers and follow Gushers on Instagram and Twitter for more exciting content.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie’s, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

About RAL7000STUDIO

RAL7000STUDIO is an Italy-based design studio made up of a collective of footwear designers. The Gushers sneaker was made in collaboration with the designers across the studio including Marco Simonetti, Michael Cutini, Mattias Gollin, Agata Panucci, Paolo Properzi and Francesco Pierbattist.

