Cohu to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conferences:

22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA

May 25, 2022

19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Virtual

June 1, 2022

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: Palace Hotel, New York, NY

June 2, 2022

Baird's 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay, NY

June 6, 2022

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: InterContinental Boston, MA

June 7, 2022

Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representative to schedule a meeting at these conferences.

Presentation materials will be made concurrently available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.

