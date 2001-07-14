Blade Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting Differentiating Characteristics of Cudetaxestat at the American Thoracic Society 2022 International Conference

Blade Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced new data from preclinical studies that highlight the differentiating characteristics of cudetaxestat, an investigational non-competitive autotaxin inhibitor in clinical development for IPF and other fibrotic diseases. These data were featured in a poster presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2022 International Conference, taking place May 13-18, 2022, at the Moscone Center, in San Francisco.

"We are encouraged by the profile of cudetaxestat, which we believe is a clearly differentiated molecule based on its direct anti-fibrotic activity and non-competitive inhibition of autotaxin,” said Wendye Robbins, M.D., president and CEO of Blade. "We look forward to advancing cudetaxestat into the next phase of clinical development as we execute on our mission to bring life changing treatments to people with fibrotic diseases.”

Preclinical in vitro analyses assessed the potency of cudetaxestat and a competitive autotaxin inhibitor (GLPG-1690) under varying concentrations of a substrate (lysophosphatidylcholine or “LPC”) found in fibrotic tissues. Additional evaluations using mouse models assessed the impact of cudetaxestat on multiple biomarkers of lung fibrosis. Key findings include the following:

Non-competitive autotaxin inhibition with cudetaxestat maintained biochemical potency in the presence of elevated LPC concentrations;

In a mouse model of lung fibrosis, cudetaxestat displayed direct anti-fibrotic activity (reduced αSMA, Col1A1 expression, reduced fibrosis, and assembled collagen); and

Inhibition of the autotaxin/lysophosphatidic acid pathway by cudetaxestat significantly reduced activation (gene expression) of several key pro-fibrotic pathways.

Study data were presented in a poster (#815 – PDF+available+here) titled “Differentiating Characteristics of Cudetaxestat (BLD-0409), a Non-Competitive Autotaxin Inhibitor Under Development to Treat Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.” Information about the ATS poster session (D29. Mechanisms in Lung Injury, Repair, and Fibrosis) is available+here.

For additional information about the ATS 2022 International Conference, please visit their website. Click+here to read an open letter from Blade CEO Wendye Robbins to the respiratory community.

Cudetaxestat

Cudetaxestat (BLD-0409), a non-competitive, reversible inhibitor of autotaxin, has demonstrated direct anti-fibrotic activity and differentiating preclinical and biochemical characteristics which support the potential for a treatment profile in lung and liver fibrosis. Available data from four completed phase 1 studies in more than 200 healthy volunteers showed that cudetaxestat was well tolerated with a demonstrated pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic correlation and biomarker activity. Cudetaxestat has been granted orphan drug designations in the treatment of IPF and systemic sclerosis. Cudetaxestat is an investigational medicine that is not approved for commercial use by the FDA or any other regulatory authority.

Autotaxin

Pro-fibrotic processes are stimulated by autotaxin, a key enzyme responsible for generating the potent signaling lipid lysophosphatidic acid (LPA). Excessive autotaxin levels and activity play a central role in various fibrotic diseases and occur in response to epithelial cell/tissue damage, leading to elevated levels of LPA. LPA binds to LPA receptors on myofibroblasts triggering a signaling cascade that leads to myofibroblast activation/differentiation. Activated myofibroblasts produce extracellular matrix proteins that make up the fibrotic lesion (organ/tissue scarring). Increased autotaxin levels and activity are associated with liver, lung, kidney, and skin fibrosis. In addition, autotaxin levels correlate with fibrosis severity in various liver diseases (e.g., nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)). Inhibition of the autotaxin-LPA pathway has been clinically validated in IPF.

Fibrosis

Fibrosis is a complex, pathologic process involving the development of organ/tissue scarring characterized by deposition of extracellular matrix proteins that develop in response to aberrant cell/tissue damage. Excessive fibrosis disrupts normal architecture and function of organs/tissues. Later-stage fibrotic disease is marked by poor outcomes and high morbidity and mortality. Diseases characterized by uncontrolled, progressive fibrosis include IPF, interstitial lung disease, and NASH. New well-tolerated therapies that provide robust attenuation of disease progression are needed to address the high burden of fibrotic diseases.

About Blade Therapeutics

Blade+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating, incurable fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases that impact millions of people worldwide. The company has deep expertise in novel biological pathways – including autotaxin / LPA and calpain biology – that are foundational to cell- and tissue-damage responses. Blade expects to advance a differentiated+pipeline of oral, small-molecule therapies that include a non-competitive autotaxin inhibitor and inhibitors of dimeric calpains designed for potential treatment of lung, liver and cardiac fibrosis or neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s focused approach offers the potential to produce disease-modifying, life-saving therapies. Visit www.blademed.com for more information and follow Blade on LinkedIn.

On November 8, 2021, Biotech Acquisition Company (NASDAQ: BIOT), a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with SPRIM Global Investments, and Blade announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Blade Biotherapeutics, Inc., and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol “BBTX.” PIPE financing is anchored by leading institutional investors, including Deerfield Management, Pfizer Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, MPM Capital and Osage University Partners. Click+here for the latest information about this proposed merger.

