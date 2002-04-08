Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CMUV Bancorp Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Cash Dividend

56 minutes ago
El Centro, CA, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire-- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp (

CMUV, Financial), the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.10 2nd Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record on June 8, 2022.

Contact:
Jon A Edney
7603521889
[email protected]

