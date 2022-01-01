Citrix® Partners with Microsoft to Bring New Integrations to Windows 365

Employees today want to work from anywhere using any device and expect a streamlined, high-definition experience that allows them to perform at their best. And together, Citrix+Systems%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) and Microsoft can deliver it. Citrix announced today it is working with Microsoft on an upcoming offering that combines Citrix%26rsquo%3Bs+market-leading+high-definition+user+experience+%28HDX%29+technology, robust IT policy control, and ecosystem flexibility with Windows 365, the world’s first Cloud PC, offering IT administrators streamlined Citrix user licensing and employees a seamless switch to Citrix clients through Microsoft Endpoint Manager and windows365.microsoft.com.

Enabling the Future of Work

“Work today is all about flexibility and choice,” said Carisa Stringer, Vice President of Product Marketing, Citrix. “Together, Citrix and Microsoft can provide a new generation of Citrix and Windows 365 users with easy access to the apps and data they need to work when, where and how they choose, leveraging familiar Citrix interfaces and client capabilities.”

Better Together

Citrix and Microsoft have been partnering for more than three decades to help companies accelerate their digital transformations and power better ways to work, and Citrix is now on the list of Windows 365 Approved Partners.

Building on Windows 365’s core value of securely streaming personalized apps, content, and settings from the Microsoft cloud to any device, and Citrix’s strength in virtualization+technologies, the new joint solution will enable IT to deliver an enhanced work experience on Cloud PCs that:

Allows employees to seamlessly switch to Citrix clients through windows365.microsoft.com

Optimizes voice and video performance for multimedia applications

Provides a high-definition, interactive experience across a broad range of endpoint devices and peripherals

Applies granular policy controls to enhance security and protect corporate data

Integrates with third-party identity solutions

Powering the Future of Work

“Microsoft and Citrix are committed to delivering solutions that empower our customers to advance the future of work,” said Wangui McKelvey, GM Microsoft 365, Microsoft. “This new integration brings together the power of Windows 365 Cloud PCs and the flexibility of Citrix high-definition user experience technology for a more seamless experience for our joint customers via the cloud.”

Citrix and Microsoft are among the industry’s most trusted and enduring partners. Click here to learn more about how they can help your organization reimagine the future of work and deliver it today.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

