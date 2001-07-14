INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Unity Software Inc. (U) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Unity Software Inc. (“Unity” or the “Company”) (NYSE%3A+U) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 10, 2022, after the market closed, Unity announced its first quarter 2022 financial results. The Company also reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance “due to challenges with monetization products.” Specifically, “a fault in [Unity’s] platform . . . resulted in reduced accuracy for [its] Audience Pinpointer tool, a revenue expensive issue given that [the] Pinpointer tool experienced significant growth post the IDFA changes.”

On this news, Unity’s stock fell $17.83, or 37%, to close at $30.30 per share on May 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

