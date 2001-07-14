United We Stand: Unilever Supports Systemic Change for LGBTQI+ Communities

Ahead of this year’s Pride Month, Unilever U.S. announces its fourth year of United We Stand, a long-term, year-round commitment to improve conditions for LGBTQI+ communities across the nation. United We Stand focuses on geographical areas that scored the lowest in Human+Rights+Campaign%26rsquo%3Bs+Municipal+Equality+Index. Programming in 2022 will remain in five U.S. municipalities with limited LGBTQI+ support services: Monroe, La., Moore, Okla., Clemson, S.C., Florence, Ala., and Southern Missouri.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005742/en/

Previews of "Joy is Paramount," a film created by Tourmaline. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through local partners, the efforts will promote systemic change throughout the year, including programs that focus on fighting conversion therapy, HIV decriminalization, youth homelessness, anti-bullying, mental health and wellness services, and nutritional support for the LGBTQI+ community. The program will also work to fight anti-trans legislation across the U.S. given the recent increase in proposed legislation targeting LGBTQI+ communities.

“We are continuing to work closely with local grassroots organizations in areas where LGBTQI+ support is needed the most,” said Fabian Garcia, president of Unilever North America. “We saw these organizations do meaningful work over the last year and want to continue supporting their impactful programs through our United We Stand campaign year-round.”

Unilever will again support the following organizations: Forum for Equality (Monroe, La.), Freedom Oklahoma (Moore, Okla.), South Carolina Black Pride (Clemson, S.C.), The Knights and Orchids Society (Florence, Ala.), and PFLAG Springfield (Southern Missouri). Throughout the last 12 months, each organization has created local initiatives and increased access to services for LGBTQI+ people through United We Stand.

Again this year, Unilever is tapping queer filmmaker Tourmaline to direct a new film documenting the progress of the campaign over the last 12 months. The videos will feature individuals who represent multiple intersectional LGBTQI+ experiences including those from Indigenous, Black, Latinx, and Transgender/Non-Conforming communities. Together, Tourmaline and her subjects are emblematic of Unilever’s commitment to increasing diversity both on-screen and behind the camera.

The United We Stand campaign supports Unilever’s sustainable business strategy, the Unilever Compass, which includes contributing to a fairer, more socially inclusive world. One of the ways the company aims to do this is by promoting equity, diversity and inclusion within and outside of its walls.

Unilever fosters an inclusive workplace through its company culture, policies, and benefits, and has received a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index for more than 10 consecutive years. Employee benefits include industry-leading inclusive parental leave, adoption and surrogacy assistance, and fertility benefits. Its employee Business Resource Group, PRIDE, offers a forum for connection, celebration, and education.

Unilever’s work for systemic change extends to advocating for equitable legislation at the federal and state levels, including passage of the Equality Act. In the U.S., the company has used its voice to condemn multiple anti-LGBTQI+ state bills.

Unilever’s United We Stand campaign was created in partnership with RanaVerse creative agency and LGBTQI+ Strategist Sean Coleman.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann’s, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry’s, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world’s first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it’s at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we’re proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P’s Dow Jones Sustainability Index, ‘Triple A’ status in CDP’s Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com+%0A

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005742/en/