Dream Office REIT Received 2022 Green Lease Leader Platinum Recognition by the Department of Energy's Better Building Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation

DREAM OFFICE REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (D.UN-TSX) (“Dream Office REIT”, the “Trust” or “we”) today announced that it has been awarded a Platinum Level award by the Green Lease Leader program during the Better+Buildings%2C+Better+Plants+Summit, by the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better+Buildings+Alliance.

Building on the Trust’s 2021 Gold Level recognition, this year the Trust achieved Platinum Level recognition for integrating ambitious building energy reduction goals with social impact goals. To receive this recognition, the Trust qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements, building resilience and sustainability training. This is the first year that the Platinum Level award was implemented, and the Trust is one of the few applicants to receive the highest level of recognition.

“This Platinum Level recognition reflects our proactive approach towards achieving net-zero by 2035 by engaging our tenants on all fronts of Sustainability and ESG. With our emission reduction and other Sustainability goals, along with the green lease standard, we strive to increase the positive environmental, social, and financial outcomes of our tenants and key stakeholders,” said Gordon Wadley, Chief Operating Officer – Dream Office REIT.

The Trust continues to put strategies in place to systematically consider and manage sustainability in everything we do. In 2021, we became official supporters of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, which provides guidance and recommendations on climate-related risk and opportunity disclosures, and, as part of the Dream group of companies, committed to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. These represent meaningful commitments to accountability and corporate responsibility. Recently, the Trust published its Net Zero by 2035 Action Plan, which outlines the proposed strategy and course of action to achieve net zero within the targeted timeline.

About Green Lease Leaders program

Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings. Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling nearly 2 billion square feet (sq. ft.) and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders manage more than 5 billion square feet of commercial and government space across North America, representing a huge potential for growth in green leases. Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com or reading Green Lease Leaders’ case+studies.

About Dream Office REIT

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. Dream Office has carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world. For more information, please visit our website: www.dreamofficereit.ca.

