MGE Energy Issues May 2022 'Inside View'

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) highlights its clean energy transition and industry-leading carbon reduction goals in its investor newsletter, Inside View, which also includes the following topics:

- Clean energy transition fueling capital expenditures, asset growth

- Financial strength to build value, power a cleaner future

- MGE’s smart thermostat program expanding

- New wind, solar and battery storage projects moving forward

- MGE proposes electric rate changes for 2023

The newsletter is available on MGE Energy's website at:

http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mgeenergy.com%2Finsideview

Inside View is published periodically to provide investors with information about MGE Energy and its primary subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is an investor-owned public utility holding company headquartered in the state capital of Madison, Wis. It is the parent company of Madison Gas and Electric, which generates and distributes electricity in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE Energy's assets total approximately $2.4 billion, and its 2021 revenues were approximately $607 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005858/en/