Bergio International's B2B Gearbubble Brand Launches Edutech for Amazon

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), an American holding corporation and global leader in jewelry and fashion-tech announces its B2B Gearbubble brand has surpassed $160,000 in sales in less than 2 weeks for its new Anchor Listing Academy course. It is an eCommerce Amazon training course that was soft-launched.

The Anchor Listing Academy course targets anyone who wants to build a business online. Gearbubble was able to leverage its current eCommerce and print-on-demand sellers looking for new strategies to boost revenue and sellers who are seeking a proven eCommerce business model to start making consistent revenue.

Brandon Shelton, CEO of Gearbubble shared, "Gearbubble is the first and one of the few print on demand companies with an Amazon integration. Due to Amazon's rapid growth in the eCommerce space and our integration, it makes sense for us to educate our sellers on how to better leverage Amazon's massive marketplace."

He added, "That's why we partnered with our sister company Aphrodite's, with its proven 7-figure success on Amazon within a short period, to put together a comprehensive course that teaches all of the key strategies Aphrodite's uses to consistently generate 7-figure revenue. This course gives our sellers all of the tools and education they need to generate 5, 6, or 7-figure months selling Gearbubble products."

Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio stated, "We are thrilled with the results which surpassed our sales projections. This was a soft launch exclusively to only our internal Gearbubble Sellers. We generated over 6 figures in less than 14 days. And, the course was very well received. Plus, we were able to recruit other sellers from other competitor platforms."

He continued, "The beautiful part of the new corporate structure of Bergio is that we can generate many revenue streams from B2C, B2B, edutech, and fashion tech niches. By intersecting two fast-growth segments, eCommerce and education, Gearbubble has created another source of sales while providing added value to its current customer base and widening its target market."

Amazon has become one of Bergio's key strategic pillars across its entire brand portfolio for hyper-growth revenue while connecting with and broadening its global consumer base. It is the top-ranking eCommerce platform in the US and one of the world's largest marketplaces. In 2021, it had almost $470 billion in sales. And, Bergio plans to continue to leverage this platform to propel the company forward.

All sales figures and data for Amazon are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

For more information on Gearbubble, please visit www.gearbubble.com . For more information on Bergio, please visit www.bergio.com .

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

