9 Meters Biopharma Presents Preclinical Data at the 2022 American Thoracic Society International Conference on the Use of Larazotide in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced that Matthew Bryant, PharmD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at 9 Meters, delivered a poster presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference, taking place in San Francisco May 13 - 18, 2022. The presentation highlighted preclinical data investigating the use of larazotide, a tight junction regulator, to reduce lung fibrosis in an animal model of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). 9 Meters' is currently studying larazotide in a Phase 3 clinical trial for celiac disease.

"IPF can be a truly devastating lung disease that results in lung injury and fibrosis, with no known cause," said Dr. Bryant. "We know that changes to the gut microbiome impacts immunopathology and may have a profound effect on lung diseases, and this crosstalk between the gut and lungs is referred to as the gut-lung axis. We look forward to continuing to learn more about the gut-lung axis in IPF, as our results have demonstrated that larazotide's effects on the gastrointestinal epithelial tight junctions may play an important role in reducing lung fibrosis and addressing symptoms of IPF."

In the animal model of IPF, larazotide reduced pulmonary fibrosis as compared to controls and the reduction was found to be greater when larazotide was administered orally than when administered intratracheally. The authors concluded that larazotide's intestinal barrier-reinforcing activity may offer a clinical benefit in the treatment of IPF via the gut-lung axis.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, GI conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders in which the biology of the gut is a contributing factor. 9 Meters is advancing vurolenatide, a proprietary Phase 2 long-acting GLP-1 agonist, for short bowel syndrome (SBS); larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator in non-responsive celiac disease; and several near clinical-stage assets.

For more information please visit www.9meters.com or follow 9 Meters on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon 9 Meters' current expectations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, anticipated milestones, and any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of product candidates; uncertainties in obtaining successful clinical results for product candidates and unexpected costs that may result therefrom; risks related to the failure to realize any value from product candidates and preclinical programs being developed and anticipated to be developed in light of inherent risks and difficulties involved in successfully bringing product candidates to market; intellectual property risks; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations, enrollment in and timing of clinical trials; risks related to the inability of 9 Meters to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates and its preclinical programs, including in light of current stock market conditions; risk of delisting from Nasdaq; reliance on collaborators; reliance on research and development partners; risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy; and risks associated with acquiring and developing additional compounds. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in periodic filings with the SEC, including the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in 9 Meters' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other filings that 9 Meters has made and future filings 9 Meters will make with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements. 9 Meters expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

