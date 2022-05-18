Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

155 NORTH WACKER DRIVE CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 112 stocks valued at a total of $607,000,000. The top holdings were SHYF(5.19%), KAR(4.95%), and BCO(4.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC bought 1,288,243 shares of NYSE:VRT for a total holding of 1,854,737. The trade had a 2.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.91.

On 05/18/2022, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $11.31 per share and a market cap of $4,237,719,000. The stock has returned -53.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 1078.51, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.70 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

During the quarter, Zuckerman Investment Group, LLC bought 692,819 shares of NYSE:KAR for a total holding of 1,664,223. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.

On 05/18/2022, KAR Auction Services Inc traded for a price of $14.98 per share and a market cap of $1,838,790,000. The stock has returned -17.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KAR Auction Services Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,205,392 shares in NYSE:HUGS, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.24 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, USHG Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.96 per share and a market cap of $355,419,000. The stock has returned 0.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, USHG Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.40 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -193.48.

The guru sold out of their 213,739-share investment in NAS:WBA. Previously, the stock had a 1.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.22 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $41.97 per share and a market cap of $36,295,761,000. The stock has returned -15.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-book ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 191,325-share investment in NAS:CMCSA. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.19 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $42.665 per share and a market cap of $190,221,428,000. The stock has returned -20.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-book ratio of 2.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.