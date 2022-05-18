Bulletin from the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ)

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Spago Nanomedical ( STO:SPAGO.ST, Financial) ( FRA:7UX.F, Financial)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) was held today, May 18, 2022, at which the AGM resolved to approve the income statement and balance sheet for 2021 and discharge the Board members and the CEO from liability for the financial year 2021.

The following resolutions were also passed at the AGM:

Disposition of results

In accordance with the Board's proposal, no dividend will be paid and KSEK 59,211 are carried forward.

Election of board and board fees

The Board shall consist of five ordinary members and no deputies. Peter Leander, Sten Nilsson, Kari Grønås, Eugen Steiner and Nicklas Westerholm were re-elected as members of the Board for the period until the end of the next AGM. Eugen Steiner was re-elected Chairman of the Board.

Board fees for the period until the end of the next AGM shall be SEK 200,000 (unchanged) to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 95,000 (unchanged) to each of the other Board members.

Election of auditor and auditor fee

In accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, BDO Mälardalen AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the AGM in 2023. Authorized Public Accountant Jörgen Lövgren will be primarily responsible for the audit. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Instructions for the nomination committee

The AGM resolved on instructions for the Nomination Committee's work and composition in accordance with the proposal presented in the notice convening the AGM.

Resolution on amendment of the Articles of Association

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to increase the limits for the number of shares and the share capital in the Articles of Association (§ 4 and § 5)

Authorization for the Board to resolve to issue new shares

For the period until the next AGM, the Board was authorized to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue new shares by cash payment, non-cash payment or payment by set-off. By resolutions based on the authorization to issue new shares, issues of shares without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be up to, in total, as many shares as fall within the limits of the articles of Association at the time of exercise of the authorization. By resolutions based on the authorization to issue new shares, issues of shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights may be up to, in total a maximum of 20 percent of the total number of shares at the time of exercising the authorization the first time.

