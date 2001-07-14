New Relic Announces Product Integrations and Multi-Year Commercial Partnership with Microsoft Azure

FUTURESTACK—New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration and multi-cloud initiatives. With this partnership, Microsoft Azure customers can use New Relic as their default observability platform natively inside Azure Portal. In addition to the integration enhancements, Azure customers can allocate their multi-year committed Azure spend to leverage New Relic. This makes it significantly easier for customers to allocate budget for observability. This partnership also aligns Azure and New Relic sales teams to deliver greater value to enterprise customers.

Observability plays a critical role in ensuring application performance, regardless of the underlying architecture and whether supporting services are running in a hybrid environment, public cloud, or multiple clouds. Every time a different environment is added, engineers may be driven to forgo observability best practices in order to meet strict project timelines. Often, their only alternative is to spend extra planning and development effort to get the right monitoring in place, which can delay project timelines. Teams have blind spots across different tools, making it harder to maintain application uptime and reliability. With New Relic natively integrated into Azure Portal, engineering teams have a single pane of glass for monitoring all their workloads, no matter where they are hosted with full-stack monitoring, to debug, measure, and improve their entire stack.

"Not only are many of our customers using Microsoft Azure, but we are seeing a growing trend amongst our customers working across multiple clouds,” said New Relic CEO Bill Staples. “With this partnership, we are strengthening our cloud strategy and accelerating our mission to inspire millions of developers to take a daily, data-driven approach to software engineering toward a future in which decisions are fueled by data – not opinion.”

"Developers have become the driving engines behind modern organizations. Our goal at Microsoft is to help them address the real-world needs of their customers with essential building blocks and infrastructure that accelerate solutions,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI, Microsoft. “We know there is increasing demand for great observability tools, and our partnership with New Relic will allow us to bring production telemetry tools and insights to the millions of developers building apps with Microsoft Azure and make it easier to get started with Azure for customers already using New Relic.”

Partnership highlights include:

Option to Store Telemetry in Azure: Customers on Azure can opt-in to the Data Plus SKU and choose New Relic’s telemetry data platform on the cloud of their choice to help align with their digital transformation and multi-cloud strategy.

Native Azure Portal Integration: New Relic will collaborate with Microsoft on the engineering effort to deliver natively integrated New Relic Observability solutions through the Azure Portal.

Ability to Use Microsoft Committed Spend to Buy New Relic: Azure customers can retire their Azure commitment by purchasing New Relic from the Azure Marketplace, which simplifies purchasing and contract management.

: Azure customers can retire their Azure commitment by purchasing New Relic from the Azure Marketplace, which simplifies purchasing and contract management. Deep Azure Services Support: Deep integrations between Microsoft services and New Relic enable customers to land all their telemetry data quickly and cost effectively in one place, and to translate that data into actionable insights.

“The players that are going to win in the observability space are the ones that offer their customers the flexibility to run workloads on the cloud of their choice,” said Stephen Elliot, IDC Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations and DevOps. “Businesses are adopting a multi-cloud approach at rapid rates because it can help them further innovation while creating resilience in their systems since they won’t be reliant on a single cloud vendor. There is a tremendous business opportunity for the observability companies that are able to support multiple clouds and find new ways to reach developer communities."

The New Relic observability platform is uniquely built to directly correlate, visualize and alert on data from more than 470 different integrations all in one place, including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform services; open source instrumentation and technologies, such as Prometheus, FluentD and Kubernetes; modern CI/CD, and release management and issue management tools, such as Atlassian, Slack, and CircleCI. The partnership builds upon the momentum of last year’s New+Relic+CodeStream+partnership+with+Microsoft, which brings developer collaboration into the IDE through comprehensive integration support spanning multiple Microsoft platforms and products like VS Code, Visual Studio, .NET, GitHub, Microsoft Teams, and Azure DevOps.

New Relic will be available on Azure in the coming months and will be available free-of-charge for every full platform user with the Data Plus SKU.

Staples and Guthrie will share more details about the partnership and New Relic’s multi-cloud strategy at FutureStack+2022, May 17-19, 2022 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. As the ultimate software engineering conference, FutureStack is open to all software engineers, developers, IT decision makers, executives and others interested in how observability enables a data-driven approach to engineering across the entire software lifecycle. To learn more and to register, visit www.futurestack.com. Follow @FutureStack and #FutureStack on Twitter for real-time news and updates from the conference.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Forward-looking statements

