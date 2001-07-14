AdaptHealth to Participate in UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Josh Parnes, President and Director, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2022 on Wednesday, May 25, at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth’s website (www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth’s website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies to chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of over 750 locations in 47 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220518005925/en/