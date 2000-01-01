GuruFocus Announces Winners of 1st-Quarter Warren Buffett Contest

GuruFocus is proud to announce that there were two winners of the first-quarter Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) portfolio contest: Richday101 and Buddy1.

Both participants guessed correctly that Buffett (or Ted Weschler, or Todd Combs) purchased more shares of RH ( RH, Financial) and Liberty Formula One Group ( FWONK, Financial) during the quarter. However, Richday101 divined they also added to the Floor & Décor Holdings Inc. ( FND, Financial) stake, while Buddy1 correctly predicted they would enter a position in Citigroup Inc. ( C, Financial).

Berkshire Hathaway’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) 13F filing for the three months ended March 31 also showed new positions in Occidental Petroleum Corp. ( OXY, Financial), HP Inc. ( HPQ, Financial), Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial), Celanese Corp. ( CE, Financial), McKesson Corp. ( MCK, Financial), Markel Corp. ( MKL, Financial) and Ally Financial Inc. ( ALLY, Financial). It also boosted its Chevron Inc. ( CVX, Financial), Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial) and General Motors Co. ( GM, Financial) holdings. See the full equity portfolio and check your guesses here.

Although they can clearly already read Buffett’s mind and are on the way to making untold billions, both winners will receive a copy of GuruFocus founder Charlie Tian’s book, “Invest Like a Guru,” to help them on their investing journey. Please reach out to us via support ticket to claim your prize.

Thank you everyone who participated. GuruFocus holds the contest every quarter, giving you plenty of chances to try again. Look out for our second-quarter 2022 contest in a few months.