Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 420 stocks valued at a total of $2,306,000,000. The top holdings were ATEX(13.59%), PCG(6.50%), and TMUS(5.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,202,807-share investment in NAS:EXC. Previously, the stock had a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.31 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Exelon Corp traded for a price of $47.365 per share and a market cap of $46,368,815,000. The stock has returned 52.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exelon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-book ratio of 1.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 2,294,000 shares in NYSE:AES, giving the stock a 2.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.59 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, The AES Corp traded for a price of $20.34 per share and a market cap of $13,651,051,000. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AES Corp has a price-book ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,392,391 shares in NYSE:UBER, giving the stock a 2.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.02 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $22.905 per share and a market cap of $45,222,900,000. The stock has returned -50.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 1,305,080-share investment in NYSE:ORI. Previously, the stock had a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.81 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Old Republic International Corp traded for a price of $23.07 per share and a market cap of $7,094,057,000. The stock has returned -1.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Old Republic International Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.94 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,000,000 shares in NAS:SCRM, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.69 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.635 per share and a market cap of $903,281,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

