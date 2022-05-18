Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

401 BAY STREET TORONTO, A6 M5H 2Y4

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1145 stocks valued at a total of $6,617,000,000. The top holdings were PHYS(1.39%), NVST(0.83%), and LNTH(0.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 138,600 shares in BATS:IGV, giving the stock a 0.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $343.36 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF traded for a price of $266.89 per share and a market cap of $4,045,808,000. The stock has returned -18.31% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a price-book ratio of 8.28.

The guru established a new position worth 61,900 shares in NYSE:BIO, giving the stock a 0.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $602.91 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $502.81 per share and a market cap of $15,000,987,000. The stock has returned -12.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -156.67 and a price-sales ratio of 5.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 487,256 shares in NAS:NUVA, giving the stock a 0.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.12 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, NuVasive Inc traded for a price of $54.915 per share and a market cap of $2,856,011,000. The stock has returned -20.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NuVasive Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:PLAN by 559,097 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.62.

On 05/18/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $64.67 per share and a market cap of $9,729,624,000. The stock has returned 20.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -55.21 and a price-sales ratio of 16.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 609,184 shares in NAS:NATI, giving the stock a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.37 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, National Instruments Corp traded for a price of $33.16 per share and a market cap of $4,335,299,000. The stock has returned -10.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, National Instruments Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 40.31, a price-book ratio of 3.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

