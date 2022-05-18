Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $231,000,000. The top holdings were APO(10.95%), IAC(10.69%), and NWS(10.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Northern Right Capital Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,000 shares of NAS:GEG for a total holding of 2,718,584. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.03.

On 05/18/2022, Great Elm Group Inc traded for a price of $2.03 per share and a market cap of $58,538,000. The stock has returned 4.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Great Elm Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 54,997-share investment in NAS:MORN. Previously, the stock had a 5.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $282.7 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Morningstar Inc traded for a price of $234.55 per share and a market cap of $10,022,462,000. The stock has returned -0.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morningstar Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.18, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.89 and a price-sales ratio of 5.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 275,000-share investment in NAS:ON. Previously, the stock had a 5.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.04 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, ON Semiconductor Corp traded for a price of $56.36 per share and a market cap of $24,688,611,000. The stock has returned 59.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ON Semiconductor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 434,757-share investment in NAS:PARA. Previously, the stock had a 3.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.01 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Paramount Global traded for a price of $31.645 per share and a market cap of $20,620,533,000. The stock has returned -13.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Paramount Global has a price-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.73 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Northern Right Capital Management, L.P. bought 240,442 shares of NYSE:UBER for a total holding of 385,932. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.02.

On 05/18/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $22.905 per share and a market cap of $45,222,900,000. The stock has returned -50.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.31 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

