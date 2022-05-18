RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 96 stocks valued at a total of $4,583,000,000. The top holdings were ASND(19.38%), BIIB(3.34%), and AVTE(3.31%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,227,211 shares of NAS:NKTX for a total holding of 7,832,340. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.02.

On 05/18/2022, Nkarta Inc traded for a price of $12.795 per share and a market cap of $624,899,000. The stock has returned -50.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Nkarta Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.97 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.15.

The guru established a new position worth 3,517,694 shares in NAS:NSTG, giving the stock a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.08 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, NanoString Technologies Inc traded for a price of $14.61 per share and a market cap of $679,065,000. The stock has returned -69.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NanoString Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.50 and a price-sales ratio of 4.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 2,580,645 shares of NAS:ACRS for a total holding of 4,398,453. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.68.

On 05/18/2022, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $11.91 per share and a market cap of $796,320,000. The stock has returned -47.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -8.57 and a price-sales ratio of 110.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 7,900,000 shares in NAS:VERU, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.28 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Veru Inc traded for a price of $14.0191 per share and a market cap of $1,129,839,000. The stock has returned 100.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Veru Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.45 and a price-sales ratio of 19.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. reduced their investment in NAS:NVAX by 1,405,000 shares. The trade had a 3.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.45.

On 05/18/2022, Novavax Inc traded for a price of $50.39 per share and a market cap of $4,012,212,000. The stock has returned -62.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Novavax Inc has a price-book ratio of 61.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

