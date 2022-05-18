ALPS ADVISORS INC Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

ALPS ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

ALPS Advisors Inc. is an asset management company that has had over a quarter century of experience. The company was founded in 1985 and operates as a business subsidiary of ALPS Inc., which operates through various business segments including ALPS Fund Services Inc. for asset servicing, ALPS Distributors Inc. for asset gathering, which is the segment that ALPS Advisors Inc. falls under. ALPS Advisors Inc. is held by Alps Holdings, Inc. and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and, through related subsidiaries under the ALPS umbrella, also has offices in Boston, New York, Seattle, and Toronto. The parent company ALPS is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of DST systems and has over 500 employees catering to over 250 clients. ALPS is the top service provider in North America and top global service provider, being ranked in the top 5 hedge fund administrators and fastest growing mutual fund manager. ALPS Advisors Inc. currently has 40 employees with 4 investment advisors and 28 broker dealer representatives. The company currently has over $16.5 billion in total assets under management spread across 42 accounts, with all of its held accounts being discretionary accounts. Both its total number of accounts held and total assets under management has grown in recent year, with its total number of accounts doubling its 20 amount just five years prior and its total assets under management growing from $1.5 billion in 2010 to over 10 times that amount today. All of the company’s clients are investment companies and the company takes generates revenue through a mix of percentage of assets and fixed fees. ALPS Advisors Inc. primarily focuses its investments in the energy sector, which alone makes up over three quarters of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the finance, utilities and telecommunications, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company, through ALPS, offers a variety of ETFs including its Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs, Sector Low Volatility, and Medical Breakthroughs ETFs and Mutual Funds including its Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index Fund and Sterling ETF Tactical Rotation Fund.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 834 stocks valued at a total of $9,218,000,000. The top holdings were ET(7.84%), EPD(7.35%), and MMP(7.04%).

The guru sold out of their 24,295,766-share investment in NYSE:WES. Previously, the stock had a 6.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.67 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Western Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $26.12 per share and a market cap of $10,488,696,000. The stock has returned 29.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Western Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.69 and a price-sales ratio of 3.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.38, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 9,364,267-share investment in NYSE:PSXP. Previously, the stock had a 3.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.61 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Phillips 66 Partners LP traded for a price of $42.01 per share and a market cap of $9,592,570,000. The stock has returned 45.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.79 and a price-sales ratio of 8.37.

During the quarter, ALPS ADVISORS INC bought 4,921,459 shares of NYSE:HESM for a total holding of 4,975,658. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.2.

On 05/18/2022, Hess Midstream LP traded for a price of $30.04 per share and a market cap of $1,326,685,000. The stock has returned 38.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Midstream LP has a price-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-book ratio of 5.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ALPS ADVISORS INC bought 2,169,535 shares of NYSE:MMP for a total holding of 13,234,440. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.39.

On 05/18/2022, Magellan Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $49.27 per share and a market cap of $10,423,629,000. The stock has returned 9.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magellan Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ALPS ADVISORS INC bought 3,337,422 shares of NYSE:CEQP for a total holding of 10,855,691. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.33.

On 05/18/2022, Crestwood Equity Partners LP traded for a price of $29.03 per share and a market cap of $2,860,613,000. The stock has returned 7.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

