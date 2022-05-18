Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $8,068,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(10.64%), GOOGL(6.32%), and CRWD(5.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 788,215 shares. The trade had a 7.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $934.99.

On 05/18/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $708.0824 per share and a market cap of $745,730,305,000. The stock has returned 32.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.77, a price-book ratio of 22.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.08 and a price-sales ratio of 13.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BILL by 2,564,889 shares. The trade had a 5.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.32.

On 05/18/2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $102.15 per share and a market cap of $10,777,649,000. The stock has returned -22.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bill.com Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.78 and a price-sales ratio of 20.41.

The guru sold out of their 1,738,284-share investment in NAS:FB. Previously, the stock had a 4.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $250.52 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $194.04 per share and a market cap of $531,149,795,000. The stock has returned -35.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-book ratio of 4.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 2,347,595-share investment in NYSE:CVNA. Previously, the stock had a 4.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.67 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $35.4635 per share and a market cap of $3,809,423,000. The stock has returned -83.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 43.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 759,534 shares in NAS:MPWR, giving the stock a 4.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $436.18 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Monolithic Power Systems Inc traded for a price of $419.285 per share and a market cap of $19,901,636,000. The stock has returned 42.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Monolithic Power Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.07, a price-book ratio of 15.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 54.63 and a price-sales ratio of 15.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

