Blackstone Inc. Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Blackstone Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 244 stocks valued at a total of $39,397,000,000. The top holdings were CQP(29.15%), GTES(6.83%), and ET(5.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blackstone Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,041,100-share investment in NYSE:CPT. Previously, the stock had a 1.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $164.9 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Camden Property Trust traded for a price of $140.57 per share and a market cap of $14,975,765,000. The stock has returned 19.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Camden Property Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.37 and a price-sales ratio of 12.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Blackstone Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MAA by 2,051,927 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $209.52.

On 05/18/2022, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc traded for a price of $176.135 per share and a market cap of $20,372,396,000. The stock has returned 15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-book ratio of 3.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.84 and a price-sales ratio of 11.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 14,187,515-share investment in NAS:APR. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.82 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Apria Inc traded for a price of $37.5 per share and a market cap of $1,340,298,000. The stock has returned 28.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apria Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-book ratio of 33.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.25.

Blackstone Inc. reduced their investment in AMEX:LNG by 4,502,807 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.3.

On 05/18/2022, Cheniere Energy Inc traded for a price of $132.415 per share and a market cap of $33,697,569,000. The stock has returned 64.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cheniere Energy Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -43.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Blackstone Inc. bought 18,643,966 shares of NYSE:KMI for a total holding of 21,427,814. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.59.

On 05/18/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $19.315 per share and a market cap of $43,796,234,000. The stock has returned 10.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 38.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

