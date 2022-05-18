683 Capital Management, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

683 Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 355 stocks valued at a total of $1,857,000,000. The top holdings were ENVA(6.24%), CVNA(5.88%), and CDLX(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 683 Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

683 Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FE by 2,214,000 shares. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.27.

On 05/18/2022, FirstEnergy Corp traded for a price of $42.5 per share and a market cap of $24,401,644,000. The stock has returned 17.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FirstEnergy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-book ratio of 2.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 412,500 shares in NYSE:HES, giving the stock a 2.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.78 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Hess Corp traded for a price of $113.58 per share and a market cap of $35,406,115,000. The stock has returned 38.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hess Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 49.03, a price-book ratio of 5.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.54 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, 683 Capital Management, LLC bought 315,000 shares of NYSE:CVNA for a total holding of 915,000. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.67.

On 05/18/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $35.4635 per share and a market cap of $3,809,423,000. The stock has returned -83.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 43.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -27.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

683 Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HLF by 1,090,500 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.26.

On 05/18/2022, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd traded for a price of $21.65 per share and a market cap of $2,349,157,000. The stock has returned -55.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 0.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

683 Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMP by 807,201 shares. The trade had a 1.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.39.

On 05/18/2022, Magellan Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $49.27 per share and a market cap of $10,423,629,000. The stock has returned 9.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Magellan Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

