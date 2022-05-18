Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's Top 5 Buys of the 1st Quarter

Coliseum Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 13 stocks valued at a total of $1,328,000,000. The top holdings were BLDR(26.98%), GMS(20.75%), and PRPL(13.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Coliseum Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC bought 4,098,927 shares of NAS:PRPL for a total holding of 35,026,725. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.1.

On 05/18/2022, Purple Innovation Inc traded for a price of $4.465 per share and a market cap of $371,081,000. The stock has returned -84.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Purple Innovation Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -46.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC bought 325,531 shares of NAS:MCFT for a total holding of 1,605,742. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.53.

On 05/18/2022, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22.7 per share and a market cap of $411,770,000. The stock has returned -27.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-book ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC bought 6,237,780 shares of NYSE:GMS for a total holding of 11,815,352. The trade had a 17.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.64.

On 05/18/2022, GMS Inc traded for a price of $47.4226 per share and a market cap of $2,041,003,000. The stock has returned 2.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GMS Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-book ratio of 2.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 3,979,607 shares in NAS:SONO, giving the stock a 8.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.59 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Sonos Inc traded for a price of $19.91 per share and a market cap of $2,550,102,000. The stock has returned -35.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonos Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-book ratio of 4.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.06 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Coliseum Capital Management, LLC bought 854,294 shares of NYSE:BLDR for a total holding of 5,553,458. The trade had a 4.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.67.

On 05/18/2022, Builders FirstSource Inc traded for a price of $64.39 per share and a market cap of $11,182,993,000. The stock has returned 42.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Builders FirstSource Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.19 and a price-sales ratio of 0.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

