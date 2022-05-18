Matrix Capital Management Company, LP Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Matrix Capital Management Company, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $8,331,000,000. The top holdings were DIS(10.42%), NFLX(8.99%), and TDG(8.56%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Matrix Capital Management Company, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Matrix Capital Management Company, LP bought 7,678,100 shares of NAS:GFS for a total holding of 9,178,100. The trade had a 5.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 05/18/2022, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc traded for a price of $53.37 per share and a market cap of $28,437,792,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 585.47, a price-book ratio of 3.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.06 and a price-sales ratio of 7.83.

The guru sold out of their 2,100,000-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 4.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 3,619,140 shares in NAS:AMD, giving the stock a 4.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.57 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $96.74 per share and a market cap of $159,133,876,000. The stock has returned 37.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.29 and a price-sales ratio of 6.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Matrix Capital Management Company, LP bought 2,130,000 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 6,330,000. The trade had a 3.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/18/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $105.15 per share and a market cap of $191,426,101,000. The stock has returned -36.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.48, a price-book ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.63 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,100,000 shares in ARCA:XBI, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.34 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $67.94 per share and a market cap of $5,754,228,000. The stock has returned -43.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

