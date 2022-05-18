BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP Cuts Portfolio Down to Size in 1st Quarter

BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $537,000,000. The top holdings were VAL(8.17%), CCO(6.27%), and CIVI(4.61%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 376,193 shares. The trade had a 3.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.25.

On 05/18/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $86.25 per share and a market cap of $10,992,138,000. The stock has returned 88.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:VAL by 631,505 shares. The trade had a 3.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.2.

On 05/18/2022, Valaris Ltd traded for a price of $57.23 per share and a market cap of $4,334,314,000. The stock has returned 178.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valaris Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 113.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.80.

The guru sold out of their 969,000-share investment in NYSE:EAF. Previously, the stock had a 1.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.39 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, GrafTech International Ltd traded for a price of $8.085 per share and a market cap of $2,142,944,000. The stock has returned -39.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GrafTech International Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-book ratio of 15.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.02 and a price-sales ratio of 1.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CIVI by 146,796 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.29.

On 05/18/2022, Civitas Resources Inc traded for a price of $61.33 per share and a market cap of $5,254,388,000. The stock has returned 61.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Civitas Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:PCG by 588,070 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.83.

On 05/18/2022, PG&E Corp traded for a price of $11.915 per share and a market cap of $23,700,659,000. The stock has returned 11.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PG&E Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 132.50, a price-book ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

