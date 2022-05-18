3G Capital Partners LP Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

3G Capital Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $260,000,000. The top holdings were TASK(25.10%), CVNA(23.59%), and BILL(19.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 3G Capital Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 300,000-share investment in NYSE:SE. Previously, the stock had a 14.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $141.27 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $74.81 per share and a market cap of $42,349,776,000. The stock has returned -67.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 5.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.93 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 10,000 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 12.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2161.025 per share and a market cap of $1,114,219,946,000. The stock has returned -29.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.86, a price-book ratio of 8.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

3G Capital Partners LP reduced their investment in NYSE:BILL by 155,000 shares. The trade had a 8.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $208.32.

On 05/18/2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc traded for a price of $102.15 per share and a market cap of $10,777,649,000. The stock has returned -22.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bill.com Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.78 and a price-sales ratio of 20.41.

During the quarter, 3G Capital Partners LP bought 55,000 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 125,000. The trade had a 6.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $300.8.

On 05/18/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $256.33 per share and a market cap of $1,926,299,776,000. The stock has returned 9.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-book ratio of 11.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.12 and a price-sales ratio of 10.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 430,000-share investment in NAS:DCBO. Previously, the stock had a 6.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.41 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Docebo Inc traded for a price of $32.64 per share and a market cap of $1,081,299,000. The stock has returned -36.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Docebo Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -76.01 and a price-sales ratio of 9.89.

