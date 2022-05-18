Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1, Sells 4 in 1st Quarter

Capital Research Global Investors recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

333 SOUTH HOPE STREET LOS ANGELES, CA 90071

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 394 stocks valued at a total of $389,033,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(6.85%), AMZN(4.37%), and AVGO(3.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Research Global Investors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Research Global Investors bought 3,338,352 shares of NAS:HCP for a total holding of 4,038,352. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.08.

On 05/18/2022, HashiCorp Inc traded for a price of $32.21 per share and a market cap of $5,994,272,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HashiCorp Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.50 and a price-sales ratio of 65.95.

The guru sold out of their 53,968,728-share investment in NYSE:GE. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.83 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $75.23 per share and a market cap of $83,430,405,000. The stock has returned -27.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 77.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Capital Research Global Investors reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 7,180,030 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/18/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $178.13 per share and a market cap of $79,476,150,000. The stock has returned -61.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-book ratio of 4.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.51 and a price-sales ratio of 2.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Capital Research Global Investors reduced their investment in NAS:GILD by 51,205,602 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.

On 05/18/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $63.605 per share and a market cap of $79,855,865,000. The stock has returned -4.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 25,755,740-share investment in NAS:RIVN. Previously, the stock had a 0.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.23 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Rivian Automotive Inc traded for a price of $26.8101 per share and a market cap of $24,912,191,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rivian Automotive Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.84 and a price-sales ratio of 158.52.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.